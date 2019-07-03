DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told

Nonkululeko Sindane and her team were tasked by the security cluster to investigate the events leading to the landing.

JOHANNESBURG – A one-time director at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said they wanted to interview former President Jacob Zuma regarding the Gupta landing at Waterkloof.

Testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry, Sindane said they could not go ahead with the interview as they were told Zuma was unavailable.

“The DG then said, I think the president was not around at that time, I can’t remember the exact details, but what I do remember is that the DG was fully aware of what the issues were and he made himself available to respond to the issues and he then gave us written statement.”

Sindane said that they were not accusing Zuma of anything.

“With all the people we spoke to, starting with Ben Martins, allegedly who could have spoken to the president, both of them had said to us the president didn’t instruct or give them any insinuation that he wanted them to facilitate this.”

And as the state capture commission continues, one of the best-known whistleblowers to have appeared before it, Angelo Agrizzi has told of the luxurious parties he arranged for Zuma.

Agrizzi is the former chief operating officer of Bosasa who delivered explosive testimony over several days, detailing claims of payoffs for ministers in return for tenders and tales of tens of thousands of rand in cash incentives delivered in designer handbags.

In March, the commission heard how Bosasa sponsored Zuma's 72nd birthday cake, even designing the logo on top.

Part of the other favours Agrizzi claims he had to do for ANC officials was catering for up to 50,000 people at rallies.

He said the parties for Zuma were bizarre and luxurious.