Dept: Mamelodi clinic staff failed in duty when turning away pregnant mom
Staff at the Stanza Bopape Clinic allegedly told 45-year-old Elina Maseko, who was already in labour, to go to a hospital claiming her pregnancy was high risk because of her age.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department said an investigation was underway to determine who turned away a pregnant woman when she sought help at a Mamelodi clinic.
Maseko didn't make it to the hospital and gave birth a short while later outside the clinic with the help of a family member.
The Health department’s Mothomone Pitsi said: “According to the woman after I spoke with her, the staff on duty just perused over her record and said she must go to the hospital without examining her and that’s a very disappointing incident because that’s not how we manage patients.
“Even if she was high-risk, the expectation would have been to either be properly examined and then an ambulance called to take her to a hospital.”
