Daine Klate to coach MDC side

Daine Klate, a product of Transnet School of Excellence, has been regarded as one of the PSL's best players ever.

JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United has appointed Daine Klate as the club's new MultiChoice Diski Challenge head coach.

This after Klate announced his retirement as a professional footballer after 16 years on top-flight football.

The six-time Premier Soccer League title winner on Tuesday announced on social media that he was hanging up his boots.

Thank you for 16 seasons 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IcqCsgzQl0 — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) July 2, 2019

Klate, a product of Transnet School of Excellence, has been regarded as one of the PSL's best players ever. He played in the top-level football for several clubs, including SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.