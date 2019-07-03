Daine Klate to coach MDC side
Daine Klate, a product of Transnet School of Excellence, has been regarded as one of the PSL's best players ever.
JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United has appointed Daine Klate as the club's new MultiChoice Diski Challenge head coach.
This after Klate announced his retirement as a professional footballer after 16 years on top-flight football.
The six-time Premier Soccer League title winner on Tuesday announced on social media that he was hanging up his boots.
Thank you for 16 seasons 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IcqCsgzQl0— Daine Klate (@Klatey7) July 2, 2019
Klate, a product of Transnet School of Excellence, has been regarded as one of the PSL's best players ever. He played in the top-level football for several clubs, including SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.
🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨#FromTheEasternCapeToTheEasternCape 🌶️🔥— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 3, 2019
After his announcement of retiring as a professional footballer @ChippaUnitedFC would like to announce @Klatey7 as our new MDC Head Coach, We wish him the best in his coaching career #PrideOfTheEasternCape #Makubenjalo pic.twitter.com/Qxge7S6Vwu
Popular in Sport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?
-
Tunisia, Bafana complete Cup of Nations last-16 line-up
-
'I had goosebumps': SA's Harris hails idol Federer
-
All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey
-
Messi vows to play on after latest Argentina heartache
-
'No regrets' for Neville as England suffer agonising World Cup exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.