DA refuses to give mayoral position in Tshwane to EFF

The red berets announced on Tuesday that its partnership with the DA was over after the party refused to support the EFF, who wanted its member as mayor in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said his party would never give the mayor's position to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the hung metros because the red berets were not the biggest party in these regions.

The DA currently governs Tshwane and Johannesburg with the help of the EFF.

Maimane said if the EFF wanted its councillors to be mayors in the hung metros, they should have made sure they obtained the majority of votes in the past local government elections.

“To us, it’s not right that the EFF – who haven’t got the numbers and are the third largest party there – comes out and say ‘we demand the mayoral chair and if you refuse to give it to us, we’ll simply walk away from the arrangement.”

He said there was a reason the EFF was now divorcing the party.

“It would seem that when we tried to stop and say ‘this is the way we want to run government and make it clean’, they simply go against that.”

Maimane said his party never entered into a formal coalition agreement with the EFF because the two parties disagree on many issues.