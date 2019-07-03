DA refuses to give mayoral position in Tshwane to EFF
The red berets announced on Tuesday that its partnership with the DA was over after the party refused to support the EFF, who wanted its member as mayor in Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said his party would never give the mayor's position to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the hung metros because the red berets were not the biggest party in these regions.
The DA currently governs Tshwane and Johannesburg with the help of the EFF.
The red berets announced on Tuesday that its partnership with the DA was over after the party refused to support the EFF, who wanted its member as mayor in Tshwane.
Maimane said if the EFF wanted its councillors to be mayors in the hung metros, they should have made sure they obtained the majority of votes in the past local government elections.
“To us, it’s not right that the EFF – who haven’t got the numbers and are the third largest party there – comes out and say ‘we demand the mayoral chair and if you refuse to give it to us, we’ll simply walk away from the arrangement.”
He said there was a reason the EFF was now divorcing the party.
“It would seem that when we tried to stop and say ‘this is the way we want to run government and make it clean’, they simply go against that.”
Maimane said his party never entered into a formal coalition agreement with the EFF because the two parties disagree on many issues.
Popular in Politics
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Sindane details how Koloane exploited his relationships with top officials
-
DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.