Cele: Private security companies should not be undermined
Role players in the private security industry have gathered there to put their heads together and come up with ways of addressing challenges facing the sector.
KEMPTON PARK - Police Minister Bheki Cele said private security companies should be the centre of safety for communities they serve.
Cele has been addressing the Private Security Indaba in Kempton Park on Tuesday.
The two-day event was being convened by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority and was aimed at finding ways to help transform the industry.
The conference came amid a challenging time in the industry which continued to battle attacks on guards during crimes including cash heists.
Cele said private security should not be undermined.
“Private security companies should be the centre of the safety of communities.”
Cele also said there was an urgent need to upgrade the training of security guards.
“If we agree that we don’t take private security personnel for granted, we must upgrade their training.”
This was the first time the private security industry was holding a gathering of this nature in the country.
#PoliceMinistry Police Minister General Bheki Cele, CEO of PSiRA Mr Manabela Chauke, Acting Chairperson of PSiRA Mr Nhlanhla Ngubane, MMC for Safety Mr Moko and Provincial Commissioner General Mawela in Emperors Place for the first ever Private Security Indaba #PSiRAIndaba. ML pic.twitter.com/v4DJdW6z5q— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 3, 2019
#PoliceMinistry Police Minister addressing the #PSiRAIndaba conference on measures that need to be put in place to ensure that communities feel safe. Private security cooperation needs to be increased & strengthened locally & internationally. #PSiRAIndaba ML pic.twitter.com/3YxCylJJBe— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 3, 2019
