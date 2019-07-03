View all in Latest
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message

Today is the coldest day of the cold front in Johannesburg, which will start improving from the weekend.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Lauren Isaacs one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Today is the coldest day of the cold front in Johannesburg, which will start improving from the weekend.

Vereeniging has dropped to a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius and other parts of the Gauteng will also experience cold temperatures.

Another cold front is expected over the Western Cape on Thursday.

Forecaster Vanisha Phakula said: “For Vereeniging, we’ll see the improvement from Saturday where it will remain below zero degrees. It remains in the minus, between zero and minus one, for the whole seven days.”

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Department has pleaded with the public to refrain from sharing a hoax message about a hurricane-type storm approaching Cape Town.

The department's Charlotte Powell said that the message has been doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday afternoon, creating unnecessary panic.

The South African Weather Service has advised of strong winds and heavy rainfall this week but no extraordinary weather events are expected.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon said that this week's cold front was bringing with it rough sea conditions.

"The NSRI are urging public caution around the coastline with the current cold front that is currently impacting the Western Cape coastline and spreading towards the east. We are urging boats and paddlers to exercise caution. We're also asking anglers fishing from the shoreline to be cautious during this time."

