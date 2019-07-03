View all in Latest
Banyana drawn with debutantes Comoros Islands in COSAFA pool match

Banyana Banyana, who have dominated the senior regional competition in the past with five wins in six finals, have also been drawn alongside Malawi and Madagascar.

Members of Banyana Banyana training ahead of their World Cup clash against China. Picture: Twitter/@Banyana_Banyana
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana have been drawn with debutantes Comoros Islands in their pool match at the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Championship that would take place in Port Elizabeth from 31 July - 11 August.

The draw was one of two made at COSAFA House in Johannesburg on Wednesday together with inaugural COSAFA Women’s Under-20 Championship to be played in the same city from 1-11 August.

Defending champions South Africa, who have dominated the senior regional competition in the past with five wins in six finals, have also been drawn alongside Malawi and Madagascar who would present a challenge.

Only the top team in each pool would advance to the semifinals, along with the best third-place finisher.

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW:

Group A:

South Africa

Malawi

Comoros Islands

Madagascar

Group B:

Zambia

Namibia

Mauritius

Botswana

Group C:

Zimbabwe

Mozambique

Angola

Eswatini

