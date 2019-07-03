View all in Latest
Artscape, CEO honoured with top award

Marlene le Roux received the award last week in Bilbao for her sterling work as an Arts practitioner in the country.

Artscape Theatre Centre's chief executive officer Marlene le Roux in Bilbao, Spain to receive the Fair Saturday Foundation Award. Picture: @ArtscapeTheatre/Twitter
Artscape Theatre Centre's chief executive officer Marlene le Roux in Bilbao, Spain to receive the Fair Saturday Foundation Award. Picture: @ArtscapeTheatre/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Artscape Theatre Centre's chief executive officer was honoured with a Fair Saturday Foundation Award in Spain for being at the helm of transformation through the Arts.

Marlene le Roux received the award last week in Bilbao for her sterling work as an Arts practitioner in the country.

According to the Fair Saturday awards committee, the Artscape was chosen for its “commitment to promoting essential values through its wide range of diverse and accessible programmes.”

Le Roux is the first South African, and the first disabled recipient of this award.

"We have a business model, I have a fantastic team and a board that I work with and the associated companies. We look at how do we sweat this particular building. We hire out the opera house in order to do the stories of the people. Artscape is a centre, a cultural humanities centre, where people meet [sic]."

