All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey
The jersey pays homage to both Maori and Japanese cultures and yes it is black.
JOHANNESBURG - Reigning world champions New Zealand have launched their new jersey for the upcoming Rugby World Cup showpiece in Japan later this year.
The jersey pays homage to both Maori and Japanese cultures and yes it is black.
The strip was designed by Y-3, the collaboration label between Adidas and legendary Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.
In a celebration of Maori culture, the design bears hand-drawn koru and fern motifs.
The RWC trophy is embossed on the right sleeve, displaying the All Blacks' three World Cup successes in 1987, 2011 and 2015.
The RWC2019 logo is on the right of the chest, meaning the Adidas badge moves to the centre of the jersey.
The All Blacks' trademark silver fern logo remains on the left-hand side of the jersey.
South Africa will be the first opposition side to see the jersey up close when the All Blacks wear it for the first time in their opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on 21 September.
👀REVEALED! @adidas All Blacks Rugby World Cup jersey.— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 30, 2019
READ 👉🏾 https://t.co/wk1JAWL6vl pic.twitter.com/PIfdZtHsTi
