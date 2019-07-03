All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

The jersey pays homage to both Maori and Japanese cultures and yes it is black.

A handout photo taken and received from Adidas on 1 July 2019 in Auckland shows the New Zealand All Blacks' jersey for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: AFP
A handout photo taken and received from Adidas on 1 July 2019 in Auckland shows the New Zealand All Blacks' jersey for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Reigning world champions New Zealand have launched their new jersey for the upcoming Rugby World Cup showpiece in Japan later this year.

The jersey pays homage to both Maori and Japanese cultures and yes it is black.

The strip was designed by Y-3, the collaboration label between Adidas and legendary Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

In a celebration of Maori culture, the design bears hand-drawn koru and fern motifs.

The RWC trophy is embossed on the right sleeve, displaying the All Blacks' three World Cup successes in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

The RWC2019 logo is on the right of the chest, meaning the Adidas badge moves to the centre of the jersey.

The All Blacks' trademark silver fern logo remains on the left-hand side of the jersey.

South Africa will be the first opposition side to see the jersey up close when the All Blacks wear it for the first time in their opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on 21 September.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA