Agrizzi: If Zuma doesn't agree with what I said, he must come to the commission

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702, Angelo Agrizzi said he stayed at Bosasa because the company had a cult-like power.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, has revealed more details about his time at the company, which has been fingered in alleged mass corrupt activity together with the government and African National Congress.

Agrizzi first told of how bribes, irregular tenders and more were conducted at Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, under the leadership of Gavin Watson, at the state capture inquiry back in April, going into detail about the politicians and government departments it colluded with.

"You were convinced that what you were doing was right and for the benefit of the company. And I would say yes the company corrupted me. It is a progression, do the small things first, then do the bigger things. That it is how it progressed. Then it is: 'I don't have time to count the money, can you do it, please?'"

He said had he known what he knows now about whistleblowing, he would have collected a lot more information over a more extended period.

"I would have had more substantive information for the commission, but unfortunately as circumstances had it, a lot of information was wiped, and I couldn't get to it. Everything was blocked as soon as I decided to go and blow the whistle."

When questioned as to what his response is to former President Jacob Zuma arguing that there was nothing said at the commission to implicate him, Agrizzi had this to say: "The facts are the facts, I went into the commission and told the truth and I didn't hold anything back. If Mr Zuma doesn't agree with what I said, he must come to the commission, I am well, willing and able."

