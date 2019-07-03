Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange

The donation has become a major thorn in President Cyril Ramaphosa's side, with those who managed his campaign insisting he had no idea about the money.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi says he finds the donation made by his former company to President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) election campaign strange.

Earlier this year, the state capture commission of inquiry heard from former auditor Peet Venter, who disclosed how CEO Gavin Watson instructed him to make the R500,000 payment to Ramaphosa's son Andile.

Agrizzi spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday morning.

“I know for a fact that other people would be supported in their campaigns. We saw and put in a test with Hlaudi Motsoeneng; there was R1,2 million.

“There was another R1,5 million that went to a company that was registered in the North West. So, it’s all very strange the R500,000; it’s a very low sum and it’s kind of very strange on how it was done.”

The donation has become a major thorn in Ramaphosa's side, with those who managed his campaign insisting he had no idea about the money.

The Public Protector is also investigating the matter.