Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
The donation has become a major thorn in President Cyril Ramaphosa's side, with those who managed his campaign insisting he had no idea about the money.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi says he finds the donation made by his former company to President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) election campaign strange.
Earlier this year, the state capture commission of inquiry heard from former auditor Peet Venter, who disclosed how CEO Gavin Watson instructed him to make the R500,000 payment to Ramaphosa's son Andile.
Agrizzi spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday morning.
“I know for a fact that other people would be supported in their campaigns. We saw and put in a test with Hlaudi Motsoeneng; there was R1,2 million.
“There was another R1,5 million that went to a company that was registered in the North West. So, it’s all very strange the R500,000; it’s a very low sum and it’s kind of very strange on how it was done.”
The donation has become a major thorn in Ramaphosa's side, with those who managed his campaign insisting he had no idea about the money.
The Public Protector is also investigating the matter.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
Agrizzi regrets not collecting more evidence on Bosasa
-
Martins: Guptas wanted Prasa tender despite not submitting proposal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protests
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
DA vows to make life 'uncomfortable' for new Parly committee chairs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.