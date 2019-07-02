Worcester man handed 25-year sentence for murdering girlfriend's baby

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
Go

Worcester man handed 25-year sentence for murdering girlfriend's baby

Sentencing was handed down after the court last week found Reginald Bezuidenhoudt guilty as charged.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS.
A gavel. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester man convicted of murdering his girlfriend's baby has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court.

Sentencing was handed down after the court last week found Reginald Bezuidenhoudt guilty as charged.

In September, last year, Worcester police were deployed to a local hospital following reports that an 18-month-old baby boy was declared brain dead after allegedly falling from a bed. Preliminary investigations showed the little boy had visible head injuries.

Detectives later found the baby's skull was cracked and he had broken ribs and bruises all over his face and body.

The two investigating officers managed to build a strong case with little evidence and three days after the baby was declared dead, Bezuidenhoudt was taken into custody.

Acting provincial police commissioner Mpumelelo Manci praised the investigating officers - Sergeant Revah Readien and Constable Johan Saayman - for their dedication and commitment in apprehending a dangerous criminal and removing him from society.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA