Worcester man handed 25-year sentence for murdering girlfriend's baby

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester man convicted of murdering his girlfriend's baby has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court.

Sentencing was handed down after the court last week found Reginald Bezuidenhoudt guilty as charged.

In September, last year, Worcester police were deployed to a local hospital following reports that an 18-month-old baby boy was declared brain dead after allegedly falling from a bed. Preliminary investigations showed the little boy had visible head injuries.

Detectives later found the baby's skull was cracked and he had broken ribs and bruises all over his face and body.

The two investigating officers managed to build a strong case with little evidence and three days after the baby was declared dead, Bezuidenhoudt was taken into custody.

Acting provincial police commissioner Mpumelelo Manci praised the investigating officers - Sergeant Revah Readien and Constable Johan Saayman - for their dedication and commitment in apprehending a dangerous criminal and removing him from society.