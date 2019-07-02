What's the fuss about, Mahumapelo asks after election in Parliament

He was one of nine African National Congress (ANC) chairperson nominees that the Democratic Alliance has called problematic.

CAPE TOWN - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is not bothered by calls for him not to be elected as chairperson of Parliament’s tourism committee.

Mahumapelo was eventually elected as the tourism committee chairperson without much opposition on Tuesday.

The official opposition opposed Mahumapelo's nomination and put forward its own member Mannie de Freitas, but he failed to get a seconder which meant the election didn’t have to go to a vote.

Mahumapelo said he didn't understand what the big fuss about his nomination was from the opposition.

“So, if you leave out of the equation all that was happening outside and focus on what was happening here, you will see that there is nothing to worry about. They must just focus on the work that we’re doing. As a politician, we all have to know there will always be issues about us.”

Mahumapelo was one of a number of ANC leaders implicated in the state capture inquiry and was accused of allegedly receiving bribes.

He also led a volatile province which was rocked with protests before he eventually resigned as premier and making it onto the ANC’s list to Parliament.