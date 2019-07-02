View all in Latest
WC police boss Jula could soon lead KZN SAPS

Police said reports that Jula was being removed from his current position are false, malicious and misleading.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole says Western Cape Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has been asked to lead police in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sithole also refuted claims on Tuesday that Jula has been fired, saying he was on leave.

Sithole said he consulted with Jula about the prospect of him taking up the position of the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sithole said that Jula, who hailed from KZN, had the right experience to take up the vacant position.

The police’s Vish Naidoo explained: “The national commissioner did indicate that he did consult with Jula about the prospect of him being appointed as provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal. That consultation process is still under way.”

Police said reports that Jula was being removed from his current position are false, malicious and misleading.

Sithole said once the changes have been approved, they would be announced to the public.

He said the respective provincial governments would also play a role.

