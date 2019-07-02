WATCH LIVE: Gupta's Waterkloof landing probed as Ben Martins takes stand

The Gupta family's controversial landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013 will again be the focus as former Transport Minister Ben Martins testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

The aviation industry has been in the spotlight in recent weeks with evidence being heard about SAA.

WATCH: Gupta's Waterkloof landing probed as Ben Martins takes state capture stand