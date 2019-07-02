View all in Latest
Video game designed to treat ADHD could have opposite effect - expert

The 'Business Day' on Monday reported technology firm Archilli was in the process of developing the game to provide drug-free ADHD treatment.

gamer-732pxjpg
gamer-732pxjpg
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Stellenbosch University psychiatrist said that a video game designed to treat ADHD could have the opposite effect.

The Business Day on Monday reported technology firm Archilli was in the process of developing the game to provide drug-free ADHD treatment.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition that causes above-normal hyperactivity, attention difficulty and impulsiveness.

Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in Leadership at Stellenbosch University Business School, Professor Renate Schoeman explains:

“Children need dopamine stimulation to focus but if they get used to flicking through a screen, games, they’ve a natural response on ADHD and in the end, if they’re in a low stimulating area like a classroom, they can’t concentrate.”

