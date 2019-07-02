UAE calls for dialogue in Sudan to avoid violence
Ethiopia and the African Union have been mediating between the two sides but have yet to achieve a breakthrough.
KHARTOUM – The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday called on Sudan's army and protesters to continue the dialogue and avoid violence after protest leaders called for a one-day "civil disobedience" campaign.
"It is important for dialogue to continue in Sudan away from disputes and towards an agreement regarding transition arrangements," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.
He said any transition should guarantee the establishment of a stable constitutional system.
Sudanese protest leaders called Monday for the nationwide campaign on 14 July, just a day after they organised mass protests against the ruling generals who took over following the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April.
The move, which aims to increase pressure on the generals to hand power to a civilian administration, will be preceded by further mass protests on 13 July, protest leaders said
"It is essential to avoid confrontation and escalation. It is clear that the opposition and the army need each other and need to reach an agreement and avoid escalation of the crisis," Gargash said.
Calls for the civil disobedience campaign, the second such general strike in less than a month, came as the two sides traded blame for violence during Sunday's "million-man" that left 10 dead and scores wounded.
Ethiopia and the African Union have been mediating between the two sides but have yet to achieve a breakthrough.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe expects to pay $10mn to Eskom by end of Monday
-
Zim to allow dollar withdrawals from some accounts
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Ellen Kuzwayo - a brawny campaigner for women’s rights
-
Mass protests for civilian rule rock Sudan
-
13 people, mainly stowaways, killed in Congo train crash
-
Individuals can withdraw US cash after ending dollarisation, Zim minister says
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.