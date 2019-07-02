Trevor Manuel has always served white capital - Malema
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel of serving white monopoly capital.
Malema was speaking at a briefing on Tuesday in Braamfontein.
“Trevor Manuel has always served the white capital, now he is accused of triple conflict of interest, exactly what we raised earlier. Trevor can kick and scream and win the court cases, but facts don’t change,” Malema said.
Two months ago, the EFF accused Manuel - who sat on the panel that appointed Edward Kieswetter as the Sars commissioner - that he had acted unethically by not recusing himself from the process because of alleged close ties to Kieswetter.
“Why did you interview other candidates if you knew [your relationship] with him? What if you were too hard on the other candidates?” Malema asked.
He also said the process of selecting the South African Revenue Services commissioner was unfair.
“The reason why they want Sars so desperately is because it is the only weapon they can use against their enemies. Sars is being used as a weapon to fight opponents of white monopoly capital.”
Shortly after the elections in May, the red berets were ordered to apologise to Manuel and the court awarded him R500,000 in damages after the former Finance Minister made an application to have the punitive measures enforced.
The red beret leader said they were not scared of Sars and had nothing to hide from them.
“They can come for us at any time.”
WATCH: EFF leader Julius Malema addresses media
