Tottenham make Clarke first signing for 18 months
However, Jack Clarke will spend the 2019-20 season back at Leeds on loan to aid their bid to finally win promotion back to English football's top flight.
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur have ended their transfer drought with the capture of 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke from Leeds for an undisclosed on a four-year deal.
💬 | "I'm excited to get going again. It was a no brainer" New signing Jack Clarke discusses his return to #LUFC for the 2019/20 season pic.twitter.com/UNAI8UwfGo— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 2, 2019
Clarke becomes the first signing made by Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League finalists since Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.
"I'm delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I'll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds with promotion," Clarke told Spurs' website.
Clarke only made his senior debut in October but impressed enough to be named Leeds' young player of the season.
He made 25 appearances last term, 20 as a substitute, and scored twice as Marcelo Bielsa's side reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.
Spurs are also closing in on a club record £65 million ($82 million) deal to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports.
