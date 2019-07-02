The high cost of private health care: Are you getting your money's worth?
Citing the competition commission, Laura Lopez Gonzalez said South Africans are paying more for premiums.
JOHANNESBURG - Are you getting your money's worth with the high cost of private health in the country?
Eusebius McKaiser and health journalist Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg and Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever discussed the issue of private healthcare.
"What the Competition Commission did find was that we are paying more for premiums and we are not getting a sort of expanded care for that. What they also found is that in some ways your medical aid is covering things - so while you're in a hospital, the cover was pretty much covered, for but when you look at the care that needed to happen outside the hospital, then medical aids fell a little short."
Van den Heever said part of the problem is that the private health system effectively has no competition.
"It is important to point out that the health market inquiry concluded that essentially the private health system effectively doesn't compete, it is not a competitive system. Part of that is because the structural model itself needs to be created so that you have efficient competition."
Listen to the audio below for more.
