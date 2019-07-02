Sri Lanka police chief arrested over Easter attacks failures

Two officials were arrested a day after the attorney general said their failure to heed security warnings amounted to a crime against humanity.

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan police Tuesday arrested their top commander and a former defence chief over their alleged failures to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 258 people, spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said Inspector-General Pujith Jayasundara and former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando were arrested a day after the attorney general said their failure to heed security warnings amounted to a crime against humanity.