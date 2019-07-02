-
Spotlight on SA after study's findings on violence in schools
The international Teaching and Learning Survey (Talis) was conducted in 48 countries.
PRETORIA - A survey has found that one out of three principals reported acts of intimidation and bullying among pupils at least once a week at South Africa's schools.
The International Teaching and Learning Survey (Talis) was conducted in 48 countries.
The Basic Education Department revealed the findings via the Talis repor t in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The survey found that incidents of violence in the country's schools are more than double compared to other countries that took part in the survey.
The report has found that among the nearly 50 countries and economies that participated in the survey, violence in school occurred most frequently in South Africa.
Education expert Markus Schwabe said: “Thirty-four percent of principals reported intimidation or bullying among students weekly.”
In addition, Schwabe said one out of four principals report incidents relating to the possessions of drugs or alcohol weekly.
Added to the safety problems plaguing the country’s schools, the report found significant material resource shortages hindering the capacity for schools to provide quality education.
