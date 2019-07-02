Sfiso Buthelezi elected chair of Parly's Appropriations Committee
Buthelezi is among a number of controversial African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament nominated by the party to lead key committees in Parliament, where elections of chairs are taking place on Tueday.
CAPE TOWN - Former deputy minister Sfiso Buthelezi has been elected as the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations.
He’s among a number of controversial African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament nominated by the party to lead key committees in Parliament, where elections of chairs are taking place on Tuesday.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is objecting to the ANC’s nominations and putting up its own candidates, but the ANC is using its majority on committees to ensure its nominees are selected.
Sfiso Buthelezi served as Malusi Gigaba’s deputy after he was appointed Finance Minister by former President Jacob Zuma. Buthelezi then served as deputy Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister before coming back to Parliament after a spate of resignations allowed for people lower down on the ANC’s list to come in.
Committee secretary Darren Arends announced his election, after he beat the DA’s nominee Denis Joseph by five votes to two, with the EFF abstaining.
"Sfiso Buthelezi, having received the majority of the votes, is hereby declared as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Appropriations."
Buthelezi is a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency, Prasa. He has denied any wrongdoing related to tender contracts or using his position to influence procurement decisions in favour of any company linked to him or his family.
Popular in Politics
-
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Julius Malema addresses media
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
Martins: I read about Gupta Waterkloof landing in newspapers
-
Malema: Ramaphosa decision not to act against Gordhan an insult to Constitution
-
Trevor Manuel has always served white capital - Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.