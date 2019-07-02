Sfiso Buthelezi elected chair of Parly's Appropriations Committee

Buthelezi is among a number of controversial African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament nominated by the party to lead key committees in Parliament, where elections of chairs are taking place on Tueday.

CAPE TOWN - Former deputy minister Sfiso Buthelezi has been elected as the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is objecting to the ANC’s nominations and putting up its own candidates, but the ANC is using its majority on committees to ensure its nominees are selected.

Sfiso Buthelezi served as Malusi Gigaba’s deputy after he was appointed Finance Minister by former President Jacob Zuma. Buthelezi then served as deputy Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister before coming back to Parliament after a spate of resignations allowed for people lower down on the ANC’s list to come in.

Committee secretary Darren Arends announced his election, after he beat the DA’s nominee Denis Joseph by five votes to two, with the EFF abstaining.

"Sfiso Buthelezi, having received the majority of the votes, is hereby declared as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Appropriations."

Buthelezi is a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency, Prasa. He has denied any wrongdoing related to tender contracts or using his position to influence procurement decisions in favour of any company linked to him or his family.