SANDF deployment to gang-hit CT areas could escalate violence - researcher

Criminologist Simon Howell said that gangsterism was a social issue.

CAPE TOWN – A researcher at the University of Cape Town (UCT)'s Centre Of Criminology believes deploying the army in gang-affected areas will make the violence escalate.

This was one of the calls from community policing forums to Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday.

“When you deploy the military into a civilian population it becomes questionable. They did this in Brazil in the favelas and numerous people died as a result. There’s evidence that this is not a good idea.”

Howell said the army has been used in a different capacity in the past.

“They’ve been deployed but not in a way that I think people are arguing for them to be deployed in communities that have significant gang issues. Here they are asking for the military to intervene using firepower; whereas before they played a supporting role without a show of force.

“But they haven’t actually been deployed with active ammunition to deal with these issues.”

Meanwhile, Cele was locked in talks to discuss ways to address an upsurge in gang violence in the Western Cape.

The minister met with members of Cape metro policing forums. The gathering was initiated by the Mitchells Plains community policing forum cluster, which last week gave Cele 48 hours to come up with a plan to clamp down on violent crime.

It was unlikely to be an easy ride for Cele with more than 2,300 murders recorded between last November and this May and growing impatience from people living in gang-ridden areas.

CPF chairpersons said they were fed up with talk shops on the issue of gang violence. They demanded that the government come up with more effective solutions to address the scourge.

Last week, the Mitchells Plain CPF accused the province’s police management of losing control of the gang violence situation as a result of infighting.

They demanded a temporary committee take over the SAPS management and that the South African National Defence Force come into their neighbourhoods to assist with policing efforts.

The CPF said they expected a clearer picture on how Western Cape police bosses intend to combat gang violence.

Mitchells Plain cluster CPF chairperson Lucinda Evans said they had made some progress.

"The general has committed to looking at resources in terms of the stabilisation of the Cape Flats."