Samwu backs Joburg EMS decision to suspend services to Cosmo City

The city's EMS made the announcement after paramedics were attacked at the weekend while they were treating a patient.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal union Samwu said that it supported the Joburg emergency service's decision to suspend ambulance services to Cosmo City following attacks on paramedics.

The city's EMS made the announcement after paramedics were attacked at the weekend while they were treating a patient.

Meanwhile, residents have criticised the move, saying it puts their lives in danger.

Samwu's Paul Tlhabang said that the lives of paramedics were most important, disagreeing with the SA Emergency Services Personnel Union, which criticised the decision to suspend ambulance services to Cosmo City.

"We're fully behind that, that was the correct decision under the circumstances. We can't allow a situation where the lives of our EMS members being exposed to risk."

Tlhabang said that until the city feels it feasible to send ambulances back into the area, services should remain suspended.

He said that the union regretted that residents of Cosmo City would not receive ambulance services but added that this was a temporary measure.