SA’s education system on the rise, but challenges remain - Motshekga
The minister on Tuesday made public the Teaching and Learning International Research Study (Talis), which looked into the global education system.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the country’s education system is on the rise, but the classroom still faces many issues.
Motshekga on Tuesday made public the Teaching and Learning International Research Study (Talis) in Pretoria, which looked into the global education system.
Among the findings was that 60% of South African teachers are women while 20% of the country's principals are female.
One of the contributors to the report, the Organisation For Economic Cooperation And Development, also found that teaching was not the first choice of study for many teachers with only 49% of the teachers citing it as their first career choice.
Motshekga said this is an important report as it comes from teachers themselves.
“The report also forms part our government’s policy injunction, which according to the National Development Plan says ‘the performance of South African learners in international standardised tests should be comparable to the performance of learners from to countries of a similar level of development with similar levels of access’. So, that’s the balance we have to reach,” she said.
