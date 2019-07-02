SA Rugby satisfied with outcome of probe into Crusaders duo

New Zealand Rugby said there would be no disciplinary action taken against George Bridge or Richie Mo'unga, following an independent report into off-field misbehaviour.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Rugby president Mark Alexander said they were satisfied with the outcome of the internal investigation into alleged misconduct by two Crusaders players in May.

Bridge was accused of making homophobic slurs at a Cape Town fast-food restaurant, while in a separate incident Mo'unga allegedly spat beer on a woman and pinched her bottom.

The investigation cleared one of the players and found insufficient evidence against the other.

NZR head of rugby Nigel Cass said in a statement that Mo’unga acknowledged he had been drinking on the night when the complainant approached him with an allegation to which he responded in a way that was poor, but which NZR accepted was out of character.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said the Canterbury based club would review their policies.

"We are reviewing our policies around alcohol and social media use to ascertain if our existing policies are robust enough and will make changes if needed," he said.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Alexander said NZR dealt with the matter accordingly.

"As SA Rugby, we are happy with the way that the union and the club have handled the situation," he said.