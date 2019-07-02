Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol Federer

-
SANDF deployment to gang-hit CT areas could escalate violence - researcherLocal
-
Video game designed to treat ADHD could have opposite effect - expertLocal
-
Disaster relief groups on alert as cold front set to hit SALocal
-
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEsBusiness
-
Bredell: Municipalities had no choice but to hike tariffsLocal
-
NPA: No evidence linking suspect with murders of homeless people in PretoriaLocal
-
SANDF deployment to gang-hit CT areas could escalate violence - researcherLocal
-
Video game designed to treat ADHD could have opposite effect - expertLocal
-
Disaster relief groups on alert as cold front set to hit SALocal
-
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEsBusiness
-
Bredell: Municipalities had no choice but to hike tariffsLocal
-
NPA: No evidence linking suspect with murders of homeless people in PretoriaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly rolesPolitics
-
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tollsPolitics
-
Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial RevolutionPolitics
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DAPolitics
-
R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF capLocal
-
Mayors can’t spend more than R700k on cars as Mboweni’s rules kick inLocal
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEsBusiness
-
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tollsPolitics
-
Ex-SAA exec suspended for refusing illegal orders from Myeni, commission toldBusiness
-
Rand flat as dollar rebound blocks surge to 14 markBusiness
-
Myeni used bogus whistle-blowers to fire SAA staff, Zondo commission hearsBusiness
-
Calls for pensioners to be assisted amid rising cost of livingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Lady Gaga leads surge in women to become Oscar votersLifestyle
-
Like cigarettes, alcohol creates secondhand harms - studyLifestyle
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex urge fans to 'save the planet'Lifestyle
-
Counselling for festival-goers after magician shot with crossbowLifestyle
-
'We have wealth in our cultures': Sho Madjozi comes home after winning BET AwardLifestyle
-
Cara Delevingne slams Justin BieberLifestyle
-
Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF showLocal
-
MY TAKE: 'Going Back to the Truth of Space' and the role of ancestors in lifeLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber: Hailey is 'so out of my league'Lifestyle
-
Teenage Gauff stuns Venus as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas suffer Wimbledon wipeoutSport
-
Mane misses penalty, scores twice as Senegal qualifySport
-
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeatSport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
-
Olympic 400m champ Van Niekerk suffers another injury setbackSport
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
Popular Topics
-
What to know about Makhura’s plans for GautengLocal
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
-
10 dead in Texas plane crashWorld
-
Denzil Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six yearsLocal
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debateWorld
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
-
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Tue
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol Federer
Harris is currently ranked 86th in the world and second in South Africa behind Kevin Anderson.
CAPE TOWN - South African tennis star Lloyd Harris (22) makes his Wimbledon debut against his idol Roger Federer on Tuesday afternoon.
Harris is currently ranked 86th in the world and second in South Africa behind Kevin Anderson.
He spoke to KFM on Tuesday morning.
"It's a big moment for me, I'm not going to lie. I'm excited as I'm playing probably the greatest player of all time and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Some might say that today's matchup was destiny.
"I remember when I was 10-years-old, my parents brought me over to Wimbledon and the first match I got to see was Federer against Safin on Centre Court. I was amazed at how good these guys were and who would have thought that I'd be on that same court playing against him."
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeat14 hours ago
-
Teenage Gauff stuns Venus as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas suffer Wimbledon wipeout4 hours ago
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEO15 hours ago
-
Mane misses penalty, scores twice as Senegal qualify4 hours ago
-
Olympic 400m champ Van Niekerk suffers another injury setback20 hours ago
-
'We belong here': Baxter defiant in defeat8 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.