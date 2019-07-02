View all in Latest
Go

Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol Federer

Harris is currently ranked 86th in the world and second in South Africa behind Kevin Anderson.

South Africa's Lloyd Harris serves to Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol during their men's singles first round match on day two of the 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. Picture: AFP
South Africa's Lloyd Harris serves to Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol during their men's singles first round match on day two of the 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South African tennis star Lloyd Harris (22) makes his Wimbledon debut against his idol Roger Federer on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris is currently ranked 86th in the world and second in South Africa behind Kevin Anderson.

He spoke to KFM on Tuesday morning.

"It's a big moment for me, I'm not going to lie. I'm excited as I'm playing probably the greatest player of all time and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Some might say that today's matchup was destiny.

"I remember when I was 10-years-old, my parents brought me over to Wimbledon and the first match I got to see was Federer against Safin on Centre Court. I was amazed at how good these guys were and who would have thought that I'd be on that same court playing against him."

