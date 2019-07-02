Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol Federer

Harris is currently ranked 86th in the world and second in South Africa behind Kevin Anderson.

CAPE TOWN - South African tennis star Lloyd Harris (22) makes his Wimbledon debut against his idol Roger Federer on Tuesday afternoon.

He spoke to KFM on Tuesday morning.

"It's a big moment for me, I'm not going to lie. I'm excited as I'm playing probably the greatest player of all time and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Some might say that today's matchup was destiny.

"I remember when I was 10-years-old, my parents brought me over to Wimbledon and the first match I got to see was Federer against Safin on Centre Court. I was amazed at how good these guys were and who would have thought that I'd be on that same court playing against him."