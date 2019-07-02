Removal of octopus traps in False Bay may take weeks - CoCT
At least four whales have become entangled in octopus nets in False Bay over the past two weeks and last week, a humpback whale carcass was found floating about 500 metres off Sunny Cove.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town said that it may take weeks to remove octopus traps in False Bay.
On Monday, an eight-metre juvenile humpback whale was disentangled from the traps in Buffels Bay.
At least four whales have become entangled in octopus nets in False Bay over the past two weeks and last week, a humpback whale carcass was found floating about 500 metres off Sunny Cove.
Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy has temporarily suspended octopus fishing following an online petition with about 26,000 signatures.
The City of Cape Town's Gregg Oelofse said that the traps were being removed.
"We would argue that the risk is high around the inshore, which is between the areas of between the Buffels Bay area and Simon's Town, Miller's Point Glencairn, Fish Hoek."
Creecy said that the possible use of "acoustic release buoys" or "time release buoys" were being discussed to minimise the need for vertical lines.
However, Seachange's Craig Forster said that this would only help certain whale species.
"So the humpback and Southern Right whale tend to get caught in the line from the buoy and down to the trap and the endangered Bryde whale, those animals always get caught in the lines going from trap to trap. Acoustic release are extremely expensive."
Popular in Local
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tolls
-
Disaster relief groups on alert as cold front set to hit SA
-
WATCH LIVE: Gupta's Waterkloof landing probed as Ben Martins takes stand
-
R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF cap
-
Bredell: Municipalities had no choice but to hike tariffs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.