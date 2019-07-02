Rathanda residents blockade Vaaldam Road after water, electricity cuts

They said the municipality had cut power and water to their houses.

RATHANDA - Residents of Shalim Flats in Rathanda in Heidelberg in the Lesedi Municipality have blockaded the Vaaldam Road.

They said the municipality had cut power and water to their houses. However, it appeared that the houses were occupied illegally.

Residents said they started the protests just after the power was cut.

They said they had been trying to talk to the mayor of the municipality, but it appeared that no one was taking them seriously.

Community leader Phumlane Mazibuko said they wanted the municipality to see that were being serious.

Residents said they decided to occupy the flats because they had been empty for years.