Rand steady as global risk appetite fades
The rand had gained strongly in the previous month along with other emerging assets as the greenback slumped over the likelihood of lower US lending rates, but the dollar has bounced back.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was little changed early on Tuesday, struggling for momentum as investors awaited local and offshore developments before making any big bets as last week’s risk-on sentiment faded.
At 0700 GMT, the rand was 0.02% firmer at R14.1375 per dollar.
The rand had gained strongly in the previous month along with other emerging assets as the greenback slumped over the likelihood of lower US lending rates, but the dollar has bounced back.
“Although the rand has continued to trade steadily over the most recent sessions, it has as yet failed to breach sub-14.0000, and with little by way of local news to provide support, it has retreated from its best levels,” analysts at Nedbank said.
A trade truce between the United States and China on the sidelines of the G20 summit over the weekend has calmed fears and boosted the dollar, but negotiations are ongoing, with the uncertainty curbing risk-taking by investors.
“The markets remain at the mercy of any headlines regarding the resumption of trade talks between the US and China,” the analysts said in a note.
Bonds were weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue adding 2.5 basis points to 8.15%.
Popular in Business
-
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tolls
-
Cash-strapped airline Fastjet's CEO to step down
-
Steinhoff seeks to recoup payments paid to former CEO
-
Ex-SAA exec suspended for refusing illegal orders from Myeni, commission told
-
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs
-
Myeni used bogus whistle-blowers to fire SAA staff, Zondo commission hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.