Ramaphosa expected to weigh in on SADC mediation for troubled Lesotho

Lesotho has been going through constitutional and security sector reforms since 2015, following alleged coups and the killing of two army commanders.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to weigh in on the continuing Southern African Development Community (SADC) mediation for constitutional reforms in Lesotho when he visits that country on Thursday.

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Lesotho Sello Moloto said that while retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke was managing the day-to-day running of the process, Ramaphosa remains the custodian.

Moseneke was already in Lesotho meeting stakeholders.

But the mountain kingdom is once again facing political instability as Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party grapples with a split that could lead to him stepping down or the collapse of the coalition government.

Moloto said that Moseneke was continuing with his mediation.

“All the proposals have come in and they have been shared by stakeholders. Tomorrow there will be a meeting to decide on one structure.”

Moloto said Ramaphosa was also expected to check on the process when he goes to Lesotho on Thursday.

“President Ramaphosa remains the main facilitator so he will be checking on the stakeholders to ensure that they cross the finishing line.”

The power that the prime minister holds has been blamed for constant instability in the mountain kingdom, and the reforms, are expected to dilute this power and divert it to parliament.