NPA won’t prosecute Mkhwebane, Letsatsi-Duba following spat over report
Both laid charges at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria in March and April this year. The charges were later referred to the Hawks for further investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Tuesday that it would not prosecute Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba after the pair laid counter-charges against each other.
Letsatsi-Duba laid a complaint against Mkhwebane, accusing her of unlawfully being in possession of a classified document, while Mkhwebane herself alleged that the minister was interfering with her constitutional duties.
• Mkhwebane accuses Letsatsi-Duba of undermining her authority
The Hawks said the impasse between Mkhwebane and Letsatsi-Duba started when the former minister failed to hand over a declassified document to Mkhwebane, which she needed in connection with her investigation into the so-called South African Revenue Service rogue unit.
The investigative body said the complaints were subjected to a thorough investigation by a senior officer, who then submitted case dockets to the director of public prosecutions.
The Hawks said the National Director of Public Prosecutions declined to prosecute based on the evidence and the nature of the charges.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
