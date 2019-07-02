NPA: No evidence linking suspect with murders of homeless people in Pretoria

The 40-year-old suspect appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody until his formal bail application next week.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that there's no evidence at this stage that links a man arrested in connection with the attack on a homeless person in Tshwane to the recent mysterious murders in the capital.

He allegedly stabbed the victim in Muckleneuk in May, the same area where the bodies of five homeless people were found last month.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “With what we’ve at our disposal currently, there’s no evidence that links to the accused person to the five murder of the homeless people.”