No decision yet from PP on Ramaphosa's actions in Gordhan case

This seems to be the question as the impasse between the Public Protector and the president continued over the implementation of remedial action against Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector’s office said it hasn't decided yet on whether to approach the courts to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gordhan violated the Constitution when he approved the early retirement for former Sars deputy commission Ivan Pillay and recommended that the president take action against him.

But the president said he would wait for the outcome of Gordhan’s application to review and set aside the Public Protector's report, while Mkhwebane herself insisted the president was violating the law by doing so.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko insisted Ramaphosa doesn’t need a court interdict to temporarily suspend the implementation of the remedial action because Mkhwebane didn’t state when or what action against Gordhan must be taken.

“She hasn’t given us a timeline on that. She’s asked the president to apply his mind, give an implementation plan within 30 days and he has done that. But also, we can’t interdict. What is that the president would interdict?”

However, Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said in order to comply with the law the president must obtain the interdict.

“Obtain the interdict and then you can be rest assured that he has acted consistently with the law.”

Segalwe said a decision hasn’t been taken yet on whether to approach the court to force Ramaphosa to act.