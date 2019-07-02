-
SA Rugby satisfied with outcome of probe into Crusaders duoSport
-
Cavendish left out of Dimension Data team for Tour de FranceSport
-
Tottenham make Clarke first signing for 18 monthsSport
-
4 new caps in All Blacks' Rugby Championship squadSport
-
Crusaders lose injured Crotty, Barrett for Super Rugby finalSport
-
Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol FedererSport
Nigeria fuel truck fire kills at least 50 - governor's spokesman
Such incidents are relatively common in Nigeria, though rarely is the death toll so high.
ABUJA - At least 50 people were killed in Nigeria when fuel from a crashed truck that they were siphoning up caught fire, a spokesman for the governor in central Benue state said on Tuesday.
“A tanker loaded with fuel fell yesterday (Monday) and people were scooping its products when it caught fire, killing over 50 persons,” the spokesman said. Others were badly injured and taken to hospital.
Such incidents are relatively common in Nigeria, though rarely is the death toll so high. While fuel is cheap, many live in extreme poverty.
Last October, 60 people were killed when a spill at an oil pipeline in the southeast caught fire.
