Muthambi elected as Parly's Cogta oversight committee chair
The Democratic Alliance (DA) objected to Muthambi’s nomination, but she was fully backed by African National Congress (ANC) members of the committee.
CAPE TOWN - Former minister Faith Muthambi has been elected chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, Muthambi also featured in Parliament’s inquiry into the shambles at the SABC in 2016, when it recommended that former President Jacob Zuma sack her as Communications Minister.
Zuma later made Muthambi Minister of Public Service and Administration before she was sidelined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Muthambi was among a number of ANC MPs implicated in state capture or other wrongdoing who are up for election on Tuesday to lead key committees.
The DA’s Haniff Hoosen objected to Faith Muthambi’s nomination as chairperson.
"People who have questionable characters should not be holding senior positions especially in this house of representatives of the people of South Africa."
Hoosen nominated himself for the post but ANC MPs rallied behind Muthambi, and the vote went five to two in her favour.
Muthambi has dismissed questions raised about her character, saying she was duly sworn in as an MP.
"Otherwise I wouldn’t be here as a Member of Parliament. So I don’t think that worries me a great deal. I’ve gone through that test, there’s been objections raised, so where I am, I believe I am a fit and proper person to serve on this portfolio committee."
