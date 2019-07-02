Motshekga expected to release report on state of education in SA
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to release a report on Tuesday that will lay bare the state of education in South Africa.
Motshekga is expected to make public the findings of the Teaching and Learning International Research Study (Talis) in Pretoria.
The large-scale study investigates the conditions of teaching and learning in schools across the world.
South Africa is the only African state represented in the list of international countries participating in the Talis research study.
Among the 50 countries that are on the list include Australia, Japan, the United States and Norway.
The research focuses on a number of critical areas in the teaching profession, including instrumental practices and beliefs and teacher education and initial preparation.
The Basic Education Department said that this report would provide valid, timely and comparable information that will help the department review and define policies for developing high-quality teaching in the country.
