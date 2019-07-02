Mitchells Plain CPF cluster wants definitive gang violence plan from Cele
The Police Minister met with the Western Cape's CPF board on Monday to address concerns raised over the high rate of gang violence in Cape Flats communities.
CAPE TOWN - Efforts to escalate the fight against crime took centre stage at a meeting between Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape police bosses.
Mitchells Plain's community policing forum cluster last week called on Cele to come up with a strategic action plan to combat the gang scourge.
Minister Bheki Cele met with the provincial CPF chairpersons at Parliament yesterday to address their concerns over uncontrollable gang violence.
They're seeking definitive plans on how the police will restore peace to Cape Town communities.
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said that they want the SANDF to be deployed to crime-ridden communities, but Cele reminded them that it's not the military's mandate.
"The call for the SANDF was as a force multiplier because of the under-resourced situation the police find themselves in."
Evans said that they will know the practical solution on exactly how police intend fighting gang violence, following Cele's meeting with SAPS senior officials.
"We want to know what the emergency plan is, what is going to be used as a possible force multiplier, if not the SANDF, what are we looking at in terms of safety when schools open next week, what is the plan?"
