Man who punched pastor for wearing EFF cap set to return to court

Man who punched pastor for wearing EFF cap set to return to courtLocal
UAE calls for dialogue in Sudan to avoid violenceAfrica
Heavy rains in India kill 27, cripple financial capitalWorld
Removal of octopus traps in False Bay may take weeks - CoCTLocal
Makhura calls for stricter border controls as Gauteng population swellsPolitics
Cash-strapped airline Fastjet's CEO to step downBusiness
WATCH LIVE: Gupta's Waterkloof landing probed as Ben Martins takes standLocal
SANDF deployment to gang-hit CT areas could escalate violence - researcherLocal
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEsBusiness
Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly rolesPolitics
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tollsPolitics
Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial RevolutionPolitics
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DAPolitics
R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF capLocal
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
Cash-strapped airline Fastjet's CEO to step downBusiness
Rand steady as global risk appetite fadesBusiness
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEsBusiness
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tollsPolitics
Ex-SAA exec suspended for refusing illegal orders from Myeni, commission toldBusiness
Rand flat as dollar rebound blocks surge to 14 markBusiness
Lady Gaga leads surge in women to become Oscar votersLifestyle
Like cigarettes, alcohol creates secondhand harms - studyLifestyle
Duke and Duchess of Sussex urge fans to 'save the planet'Lifestyle
Counselling for festival-goers after magician shot with crossbowLifestyle
'We have wealth in our cultures': Sho Madjozi comes home after winning BET AwardLifestyle
Cara Delevingne slams Justin BieberLifestyle
Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF showLocal
MY TAKE: 'Going Back to the Truth of Space' and the role of ancestors in lifeLifestyle
Justin Bieber: Hailey is 'so out of my league'Lifestyle
Teenage Gauff stuns Venus as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas suffer Wimbledon wipeoutSport
Mane misses penalty, scores twice as Senegal qualifySport
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeatSport
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
Olympic 400m champ Van Niekerk suffers another injury setbackSport
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
What to know about Makhura’s plans for GautengLocal
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
10 dead in Texas plane crashWorld
Denzil Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six yearsLocal
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debateWorld
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
Man who punched pastor for wearing EFF cap set to return to court
The suspect handed himself over to the police last week after a video went viral showing him punching Ron Rambebu through the window of his vehicle at a local petrol station.
JOHANNESBURG – A man captured on video attacking a Joburg pastor for allegedly wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cap is expected back in the dock later this month after being released on R2,000 bail.
The 28-year-old Johannes Bothma appeared in the Roodepoort Regional Court on Monday where he was charged with crimen injuria and assault.
He handed himself over to the police last week after a video went viral showing him punching Ron Rambebu through the window of his vehicle at a local petrol station.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonodwane said: “A 28-year-old male appeared at the Roodepoort Regional Court, charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. He has been released on R2,000 bail.”
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: 'IFP has a fair chance of grabbing KZN from ANC'one day ago
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs5 days ago
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'14 days ago
Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mind16 days ago
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA15 hours ago
Makhura commits Gauteng to budget to scrap e-tolls3 hours ago
Disaster relief groups on alert as cold front set to hit SAone hour ago
WATCH LIVE: Gupta's Waterkloof landing probed as Ben Martins takes stand54 minutes ago
R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF cap16 hours ago
Bredell: Municipalities had no choice but to hike tariffs2 hours ago
