Man who punched pastor for wearing EFF cap set to return to court

The suspect handed himself over to the police last week after a video went viral showing him punching Ron Rambebu through the window of his vehicle at a local petrol station.

Pastor Ron Rambebu was allegedly racially attacked by Johannes Bothma for wearing an EFF cap. Picture: Facebook.
Pastor Ron Rambebu was allegedly racially attacked by Johannes Bothma for wearing an EFF cap. Picture: Facebook.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A man captured on video attacking a Joburg pastor for allegedly wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cap is expected back in the dock later this month after being released on R2,000 bail.

The 28-year-old Johannes Bothma appeared in the Roodepoort Regional Court on Monday where he was charged with crimen injuria and assault.

He handed himself over to the police last week after a video went viral showing him punching Ron Rambebu through the window of his vehicle at a local petrol station.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonodwane said: “A 28-year-old male appeared at the Roodepoort Regional Court, charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. He has been released on R2,000 bail.”

