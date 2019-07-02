Malema: Ramaphosa decision not to act against Gordhan an insult to Constitution

EFF leader Julius Malema was speaking at a briefing in Braamfontein on Tuesday where he called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to subject Pravin Gordhan to prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)s leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision not to act on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings against Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan is a direct insult to the Constitution.

Malema was speaking at a briefing in Braamfontein on Tuesday where he called for Ramaphosa to subject Gordhan to prosecution.

Mkhwebane found Gordhan guilty “improper conduct” over his approval of then deputy South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.

Malema said: "The office must be protected and respected. No one can say they uphold the rule of law and the Constitution and ignore the office of the Public Protector and its remedial action."

Ramaphosa said on Monday he complied with Mkhwebane's recommendations in connection with her investigation into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. But he said he would not take disciplinary action against him pending his High Court review application.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said Ramaphosa submitted a written response to Mkhwebane on 19 June relating to her report on Gordhan.

