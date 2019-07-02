Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black

EFF leader Julius Malema said at a briefing on Tuesday that the party would not be voting for the DA where it required votes from the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they would be not be voting with the Democratic Alliance (DA) following reports of homeless people who were fined for occupying pavements in Cape Town.

On Monday, News24 reported that City of Cape Town officials said that they had been inundated with numerous complaints from residents from different areas about the contravention of by-laws. Most often cited is the by-law relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances.

What this meant is that this prohibited homeless people from erecting illegal structures or sleeping on pavements in “undesignated areas.”

Malema said at a briefing on Tuesday that the EFF would not be voting with the DA where it required votes from the party.

“The EFF will abstain from voting where the DA requires voting. We are not shocked by the DA’s statement about people on the pavements. Majority of them are black people and the DA has never had the interest of black people [sic]."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it was appalled by the DA’s decision to fine homeless people.

In a statement seen by Eyewitness News, the party called this a “war on the homeless, a merciless and heartless onslaught that has seen some of those living on the streets.”

The party demanded the city stops this cruel, inhuman enforcement of its by-laws make more shelters available to the homeless.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said in the statement: “We believe that residents have been complaining about the breaking of by-laws. But by-laws relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances cannot be more important than human beings. The city is fining the destitute for having nothing, not even money to pay these fines. How cruel is that? This is the real hard, cold-blooded, uncaring face of the DA.”

