Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial Revolution

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province is heeding the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the country ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised that 1 million young people will be equipped with digital skills to make Gauteng the Silicon Valley of Africa.

Makhura delivered his State of the Province Address at the Soweto campus of the University of Johannesburg on Monday.

He said the province is heeding the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the country ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

There are 8 million unemployed young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the country. And Makhura said that the next five years will see more than a million of them being equipped with digital skills in the province.

“To make sure that young people are given real entrepreneurial and employment opportunities in every corridor and every township.”

Makhura said that another focus on the youth will be HIV, where young women have become the highest number of new infections.

“Our HIV and Aids programme will target specifically young women because that’s where increases on HIV infections are happening.”

Makhura said the province would open doors for young people to provide services including maintenance and infrastructure repairs.

WATCH: What to know about Makhura’s plans for Gauteng

NO NEW CARS FOR MECs

Makhura said new MECs would use official cars left by their predecessors as part of the province’s austerity measures.

He said the province would take all measures to maximise service delivery and ensure clean financial management.

Makhura said officials that don’t adhere to financial management principles would be dealt with. Midvaal Local Municipality was the only municipality in Gauteng that got a clean audit, even though none of the 11 audited municipalities were unqualified.

Makhura said MECs would lead financial prudence by example.

“The kind of cars that were used by the MECs before, all the MECs are using those cars now until they reach their full life cycle.”

He said the province would not allow municipalities to compromise service delivery regardless of who governs them.

“When a municipality is not doing well, we will intervene. In the DA, when your municipality isn’t doing well, we will intervene.”

The premier said officials who failed to adhere to financial management principles would face the music.