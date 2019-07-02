Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that SME’s were the key to unlocking jobs and economic activity in Gauteng but only a quarter of procurement in Gauteng went to township businesses in the past five years and that number must go up.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the province would ensure that a third of all procurement in the province went to small and medium enterprises to grow township economies.

Makhura delivered his State of the Province Address at the Soweto campus of the University of Johannesburg on Monday.

He said that SME’s would also be paid electronically to ensure that they are not victimised by corrupt officials who demand bribes.

The premier said that SME’s were the key to unlocking jobs and economic activity in Gauteng but only a quarter of procurement in Gauteng went to township businesses in the past five years and that number must go up.

"Firstly, we will target and enforce procurement by all our provincial government entities from township businesses to the value of 30%."

He said that small businesses have also been victimised by corrupt officials but that too would change.

"We don't want their payment to be sitting on someone's desk where bribes are being extracted."

Makhura said that the opposition should support the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act to accelerate registration of townships businesses but the DA has already expressed skepticism about his plans.

