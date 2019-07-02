Makhura calls for stricter border controls as Gauteng population swells

Gauteng Premier David Makhura claimed that 9% of people moving to Gauteng every five years were foreigners.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called for stricter border control in the country as the province's population continues to grow.

Makhura claimed 9% of people moving to Gauteng every five years were foreigners.

Speaking on 702 breakfast show with Bongani Bingwa earlier on Tuesday, the premier called for better control over who comes into the country.

“Foreign nationals are welcome in our country, we must make sure people are documented and we must make sure that those who are here doing wrong things must be stopped so that those who are here, are here to make a living with proper documents.”

As people move to Gauteng for better economic opportunities Makhura has also vowed to urgently deal with land invasions.

He said that Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has to come up with a plan on how to tackle this.

“We used to have in Gauteng prevention of land invasion strategy that involved all municipalities and provincial government. But in 2016, when there were changes in local government, that strategy was set aside.

“I want MEC Maile to bring a plan going back to what we used to in 2016 to prevent land invasion in Gauteng province.”