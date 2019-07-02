-
Keep calm: No ‘hurricane-type storm’ approaching CT
The South African Weather Service has advised of strong winds and heavy rainfall overnight.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management department said a hoax message currently doing the rounds on social media about a hurricane-type storm approaching Cape Town was creating unnecessary panic.
The South African Weather Service has advised of strong winds and heavy rainfall overnight.
However, no extraordinary weather events are expected.
The City's Charlotte Powell explained: “We encourage the media to assist us in allaying public fears as we’re starting to field calls about this hoax message. We’re urging residents to not share this message, as it’s creating unnecessary panic.”
