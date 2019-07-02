'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves

Joemat-Petterson said a forensic investigation into the sale of the strategic fuel reserves would clear her once it is complete.

CAPE TOWN - Newly-elected police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson has dismissed allegations that she sold off the country’s strategic fuel reserves.

Joemat-Petterson was responding to the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s statement which opposed her election as police committee chairperson based on allegations that she sold the fuel stock at below market value without permission while she was still minister of energy.

The DA had listed her and other elected chairpersons, like Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane, as being problematic and not deserving to be chairpersons.

“There has been a forensic investigation into the sale of the strategic stock. I do believe that when the outcome of that forensic investigation is made public, I will be exonerated.”

Joemat-Petterson is the former energy minister and joined a number of African National Congress former ministers who were left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Before that Joemat-Petterson told committee members following her election that the focus should now be on combating violent crime in the country. She won the election by six votes against the DA’s three.

“The following issues were raised in the police committee; addressing violent crime, gender-based violence and femicide.”

The committee will meet with police management during the course of the week in preparation for its budget.