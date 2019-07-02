Jason Rohde granted leave to appeal conviction, sentence

Rohde was handed a 20-year sentence in February this year after the Western Cape High Court found he had strangled her and then staged the murder scene to make it look like she had committed suicide.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will have another shot at freedom.

He's been granted leave to appeal his conviction and sentence for the murder of his wife Susan.

Rohde was handed a 20-year sentence in February this year.

The Western Cape High Court found he had strangled her and then staged the murder scene to make it look like she had committed suicide.