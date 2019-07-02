It's not all doom and gloom, says Motshekga after findings on SA schools
The minister launched the Talis report on Tuesday, which investigated the conditions of teaching and learning in schools across the world.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says while an international study has highlighted a worrying picture about the state of South Africa's education sector, there are some positive outcomes to celebrate.
Motshekga launched the Teaching and Learning International Research Study (Talis) report, which investigated the conditions of teaching and learning in schools across the world.
She welcomed the survey’s findings, saying her department will study its outcomes.
The report found that out of the 48 countries that took part in the survey, violence in school was most prevalent in South Africa.
Motshekga acknowledged that South Africa's education system has many challenges, such as discipline at schools and infrastructure problems.
“It confirms the things that we know are in our schools, which really reinforces the message that we have to deal with them,” she said.
The minister, however, said she didn’t believe it was all doom and gloom.
“It’s not that everything that is broken. There are things that are working. So, it really gives us confidence that some of the measures that we have put in place seem to be yielding results.”
Motshekga said her department would use this report as a peer review mechanism that would help the country benchmark itself against the best in the world.
