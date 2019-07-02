Makhura reiterates Gauteng govt's commitment to scrapping e-tolls
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reiterated that e-tolls will be tackled head-on, however, concerns have been raised about where the money will come from to pay roads agency Sanral for the infrastructure upgrades.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that he was committed to scrapping e-tolls, vowing to even pay some of the debt with local government budget.
On Monday, Makhura said during his State of the Province Address (Sopa) that the matter was now at a national level, with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula dealing with the issue.
Speaking on 702, Makhura said it was not just empty promises.
"As the provincial government, to demonstrate how committed we are to ensure that e-tolls are no longer in place, we are prepared to contribute to something ourselves. I can't say how much, but I'm so committed to ensure this matter is resolved, that if you come back to us and say how do you deal with the debt, I'll go back to the Cabinet of the province to say we must find some money."
Meanwhile, Makhura has been slammed for what's been described as “empty promises” to scrap e-tolls.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Wayne Duvenage said that the time for talking was over.
“It doesn’t help to say that we’re in discussions and the alternatives and solutions would be found and yet month after month, year after year there’s no change.
“He said e-tolls have no place in Gauteng, so, the message is good, it’s just the action that's lacking.”
WATCH: What to know about Makhura’s plans for Gauteng
